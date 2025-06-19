HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Crashed Dreamliner well maintained: Air India CEO

Thu, 19 June 2025
Crashed Dreamliner was well maintained; last major check done in June 2023 and next was scheduled for Dec 2025: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson's message to fliers. "As a confidence-building measure, we are undertaking enhanced pre-flight safety checks on Boeing 787 fleet," Wilson says.

This comes after the horrific plane crash on June 12 , when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

TOP STORIES

A week on, AI crash debris left intact to enable probe
A week after the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, the debris, including the ill-fated aircraft's tail fin, is still lying at the site as investigators looked for clues to establish the exact cause behind...

Bharat Mata row: Kerala min storms out of Guv's event
The Raj Bhavan issued the statement hours after Sivankutty walked out of a state government event at Raj Bhavan, protesting against the display of a 'Bharat Mata' image, based on a claim that it was widely used in RSS functions, during...

Misconduct proved of judge in cash row: Report
The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March...

Air India crash: 8-month-old suffered 28% burns
When the Air India 171 plane plunged into the BJ Medical College's residential complex Ahmedabad last week, Manisha Kachhadiya and her 8-month-old son Dhyaansh were in one of the buildings affected by the crash.

