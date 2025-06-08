'Imran Khan likely to be released from jail on June 11'

19:39

The Islamabad high court is set to hear the petitions requesting the suspension of sentences to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million Pound Al-Qadir Trust case on June 11.





Khan, 72, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.





Expressing confidence that the party's founder will secure bail that day, Gohar Ali Khan, chief of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said, June 11 is going to be an important day for both Khan and his wife, but gave no particular reason.





The IHC had earlier postponed the hearing of petitions in the Al-Qadir Trust case until June 11.





The adjournment came after the National Accountability Bureau requested additional time to prepare its arguments, ARY News reported.





Gohar told ARY News on Saturday that the PTI will collaborate with opposition parties to launch a movement, which will be led by the party's patron-in-chief from jail.





He urged the opposition parties to join PTI for the sake of the country's survival and security and revealed that a strategy for the upcoming budget has been finalised.





The party will address a press conference on June 9 regarding it, he said.





Earlier last month, Khan had said he will lead his party's upcoming protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led coalition government at the Centre, from the prison.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and a prominent leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Ali Amin Gandapur, earlier this week threatened to launch a full-scale movement for the cricketer-turned-politician's release after Eid Al-Adha. -- PTI

