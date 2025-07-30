Naseeruddin Shah to portray JRD Tata in Amazon MX Player's series

00:26





The streamer unveiled the first look of the show on the 121st birth anniversary of JRD Tata on Tuesday.





Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu (Founder, Almighty Motion Picture), directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas, the series captures the remarkable legacy of JRD Tata.





The show also stars Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of Titan Watch Company, alongside a stellar ensemble cast featuring Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.





Amogh Dusad, director & head of content - Amazon MX Player said, "The story goes beyond just the brand of Titan and to have Naseeruddin Shah play the role of JRD Tata is exciting for all of us. With Made In India: A Titan Story, we are proud to present a series that not only honours an iconic brand but also the visionary minds that shaped it."





Director Robby Grewal said, "Bringing J.R.D. Tata's legacy to life in 'Made in India - The Titan Story' has been an inspiring journey. His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation." -- PTI

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is playing JRD Tata in Amazon MX Player's new series