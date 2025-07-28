Capturing Pak territory not objective of Op Sindoor: Rajnath

14:48





"On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused.





"If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed.





"Crossing the border or capturing territory there was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. The aim of launching Operation Sindoor was to eliminate those terror nurseries that Pakistan had nurtured for many years.





"If we know how to make efforts for peace, we also know how to speak and explain in the language that the vicious understand."

During the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I am proud to say that our Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan. Pakistan could not hit any of our targets, and none of our important assets were damaged. Our security arrangements were impregnable, and every attack was thwarted.