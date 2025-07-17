HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'AI-171 report does NOT mention pilot error'

Thu, 17 July 2025
Share:
12:45
image
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) President CS Randhawa on Thursday condemned a media report that claimed that the captain of the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad last month deliberately cut off fuel to the engines. 

Captain Randhawa dismissed the claims as baseless and vowed to take action against the publication. Captain CS Randhawa emphasised that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report makes no mention of the pilots turning off the switches controlling fuel flow to the engines.

"...Nowhere in the report has it been mentioned that the fuel control switch was turned off due to the pilot's mistake. I condemn the article. They said it was the pilot's mistake. They have not read the report properly, and we will take action against them through FIP," Captain CS Randhawa told ANI. 

He further urged people not to comment on the AAIB's preliminary report, as this may create fear among commuters about air travel. 

"We had issued a press statement yesterday that no channel, commentator or president of any agency should give such an opinion that has no basis. The detailed report will take time; till then, people are giving their own opinions without any basis, which is not right," Captain Randhawa added. 

"Neither the report nor the Civil Aviation Minister has said that it was pilot error...You must relate this to the incident of ANA NH985, which occurred on January 17, 2019. 

"At the time of landing, when the pilot selected thrust reversers, both engines shut down without the pilot moving the fuel control switch. I am quite clear that this is a repetition of the TCMA (Throttle Control Malfunction Accommodation) malfunction, and this needs a thorough investigation of the TCMA. 

Boeing has not taken any action yet and has not even tried to issue a directive that all these aircraft should be checked for TCMA functions. Secondly, there is not a single pilot in the investigation committee," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'AI-171 probe report does NOT mention pilot error'
LIVE! 'AI-171 probe report does NOT mention pilot error'

Murder convict shot dead in Patna hospital
Murder convict shot dead in Patna hospital

A murder convict, out on parole for treatment, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna, Bihar. Police are investigating the incident, suspecting old rivalry as the motive.

Karnataka govt blames RCB for Bengaluru stampede
Karnataka govt blames RCB for Bengaluru stampede

The state report states that RCB, without getting police approval, invited people to celebrate the IPL triumph with a social media post on June 4.

'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'
'It Must Have Been Hellish In The Cockpit'

'Visualise those 15 to 18 seconds: Fully loaded aircraft, pilot manually controlling with both hands (no autopilot immediately after takeoff), looking forward while switches are behind.'

'Mental Health Is Not Unique To Pilots'
'Mental Health Is Not Unique To Pilots'

'AAIB preliminary report was more detailed than most people were expecting.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD