Tribal couple tied to plough for marrying within same clan

Mon, 14 July 2025
09:49
In another incident a couple was tied to a plough for 'inappropriate' marriage
A young couple was allegedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through their village in Odisha's Koraput district for marrying within the same clan, police said. 

This is the second such incident in a few days. 

The incident took place at Nadimeitiki village in Narayanpatna block in the tribal-dominated district on Sunday. According to a video that has gone viral, the couple was tied to a wooden plough and was forced to parade through the village.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. According to locals, the couple's love marriage was considered taboo as both belonged to the same clan, a violation of traditional tribal customs. Following the public humiliation, a so-called 'purification ritual' was reportedly performed by village elders to 'cleanse' the community. "According to our tradition, such relationships are believed to bring misfortune, especially affecting crops. This symbolic punishment was a warning," said Nagesh Tandi, a villager. After conducting the 'purification', the couple was allowed to stay with the husband's father, he said. Narayanpatna IIC Pramod Nayak confirmed that police have taken cognisance of the viral video. "A team has been sent to investigate. The matter is under inquiry," he added. This was the second such incident in the state within a week.

In a similar episode in Rayagada district on Wednesday, a young man and woman were paraded with a yoke strapped to their shoulders and forced to plough a field in front of villagers and community elders. PTI

