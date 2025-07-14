Robert Vadra appears before ED in Sanjay Bhandari case

11:51





The businessman's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The 56-year-old Vadra was called by the agency to depose last month but he had sought deferment of his summons as he had to travel abroad.





He is being investigated by the central probe agency in three different money laundering cases, including this one. The two others pertain to alleged irregularities in land deals. The 63-year-old Bhandari fled to London in 2016 soon after the Income-Tax department raided him in Delhi. He was recently declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court. -- PTI

Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for his questioning in connection with the UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari linked money laundering case, official sources said.