HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kanwar yatra: Yogi asks officials to maintain heightened vigil

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
13:15
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the kanwar yatra, and directed officials to maintain surveillance in sensitive areas, asserting any attempt to disturb the yatra must be met with strict action.

Maintaining that the safety and convenience of devotees are the top priorities of the state government, he instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements along the yatra route, including cleanliness, medical services, drinking water, canteens, and toilets. 

Emphasising on the safety and comfort of women kanwariyas, he directed effective deployment of women police personnel, an official statement said here. Adityanath directed 24x7 surveillance in sensitive areas using drone cameras and CCTV, and instructed intelligence agencies to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent any disruption. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nothing much govt can do: Centre on Yemen nurse execution
LIVE! Nothing much govt can do: Centre on Yemen nurse execution

'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'
'Switches Seem To Be In Up Position, But...'

'...from the recovered part of the throttle quadrant -- the control panel that manages engine power -- it is hard to say at this stage if the locking mechanism was damaged in any way.'

IIM-C rape: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks
IIM-C rape: Accused used sleeping pills to spike cold drinks

Police, however, have found several discrepancies in the statements of the accused student of the IIM-Calcutta, he said.

'Jaldi hi dharti pe...': Shuks to begin return journey today
'Jaldi hi dharti pe...': Shuks to begin return journey today

The Axiom-4 mission marked the return to space for India, Poland and Hungary after over four decades.

Aunt to raise 10-month-old orphaned by Mandi cloudburst
Aunt to raise 10-month-old orphaned by Mandi cloudburst

Ten-month-old Neetika, orphaned in the Mandi flash floods, will be raised by her aunt. The community rallies to support her future.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD