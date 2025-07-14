Kanwar yatra: Yogi asks officials to maintain heightened vigil

13:15





Maintaining that the safety and convenience of devotees are the top priorities of the state government, he instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements along the yatra route, including cleanliness, medical services, drinking water, canteens, and toilets.





Emphasising on the safety and comfort of women kanwariyas, he directed effective deployment of women police personnel, an official statement said here. Adityanath directed 24x7 surveillance in sensitive areas using drone cameras and CCTV, and instructed intelligence agencies to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent any disruption. -- PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the kanwar yatra, and directed officials to maintain surveillance in sensitive areas, asserting any attempt to disturb the yatra must be met with strict action.