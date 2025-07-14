HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian team in Washington; trade talks to begin Monday

Mon, 14 July 2025
22:03
An Indian commerce ministry team has reached Washington for another round of talks from Monday on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), an official said. 

Chief negotiator of India and special secretary in the department of commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, will join the team on Wednesday. 

The four-day talks start on Monday and will end on Thursday. 

India's deputy chief negotiator for the proposed BTA has reached Washington for the talks on the first phase of the BTA, the official said. 

The visit assumes significance as both sides have to iron out issues in sectors like agriculture and automobiles. 

It is also important as the US has further postponed the imposition of additional tariffs on several countries, including India, until August 1. 

When asked if an interim trade deal can be expected before August 1, another official said, "We are talking about a BTA. How it moves forward, whether there will be the first phase, second phase, whatever phase, will be mutually decided". 

"We are doing our job, remaining things we leave it to others," the official said, adding "we are moving in terms of a BTA and we are looking for a mutually beneficial solution". 

Last week, an official said that "we are not differentiating between an interim or the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. We are negotiating a complete deal. Whatever will be finished, we can package it as an interim deal and for the rest, talks will continue". 

Earlier this month, the Indian team was in Washington for talks, with negotiations taking place from June 26 to July 2. -- PTI

