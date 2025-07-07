Vir Das' new comedy special 'Fool Volume' on July 18

13:53





International Emmy winner Vir Das is set to treat his fans with his new stand-up special 'Fool Volume', chronicling everything from losing his voice and self-doubt to rediscovering joy. 'Vir Das: Fool Volume' is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 18. This stand-up special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York and London, making this not just a comedy special but a cross-continental rollercoaster.