HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vir Das' new comedy special 'Fool Volume' on July 18

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
13:53
image
International Emmy winner Vir Das is set to treat his fans with his new stand-up special 'Fool Volume', chronicling everything from losing his voice and self-doubt to rediscovering joy. 'Vir Das: Fool Volume' is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 18. This stand-up special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York and London, making this not just a comedy special but a cross-continental rollercoaster. 

This Netflix special stems from Vir Das's speech loss experience before the biggest show of his career. What came next was Fool Volume: his most self-aware work to date. Vir takes on everything from silence and self-doubt to rediscovering joy. It's a comedy that doesn't just punch up--it reaches out. OTT platform Netflix shared a teaser for the upcoming special, in which the actor jokes about his loss of speech and his methods for coping with it. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman gangraped & thrown on rail tracks, leg cut off
LIVE! Woman gangraped & thrown on rail tracks, leg cut off

Army doc praised for delivering baby on railway platform
Army doc praised for delivering baby on railway platform

An army doctor used a hair clip and pocket knife to deliver a baby girl on a train platform in Jhansi, India, after a pregnant woman went into labor. The doctor, with the help of railway staff, ensured the safe delivery of the child.

Suspicious boat, 'possibly' from Pak, spotted off Maha coast
Suspicious boat, 'possibly' from Pak, spotted off Maha coast

It was "possibly a Pakistani fishing vessel", but the identity and other details will be ascertained once the boat is intercepted, the official said.

Mumbai's Rail Network Saw 922 Deaths In 5 Months
Mumbai's Rail Network Saw 922 Deaths In 5 Months

210 deaths were directly attributed to commuters falling from overcrowded trains.

Indians can now get UAE's Golden Visa at Rs 23 lakh
Indians can now get UAE's Golden Visa at Rs 23 lakh

Until now, one of the ways to get Dubai's Golden Visa from India was to invest in property whose value should be at least AED Two Million (Rs 4.66 crore), or invest a large amount in business in the country.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD