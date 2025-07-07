HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 children hurt after falling from speeding school van in Thane; RTO to take action

Mon, 07 July 2025
21:02
File image
Two children were injured after falling off a speeding school van when its rear door opened in Ambernath town in Thane district on Monday, the police said. 

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

The regional transport office at Kalyan stated that action will be taken against the school van under the School Bus Rules, 2011, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act after document verification. 

A police official stated that the van driver didn't stop after the children fell on the road and continued driving. 

"An auto rickshaw driver and other passersby rushed to stop the van and ensured the injured children were taken to a nearby hospital," he added. 

The van driver has been detained and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. 

"The children were discharged after medical care," the official added. 

Several people who gathered at the scene expressed outrage at the repeated negligence of private school van operators and demanded strict action. 

Ashutosh Barkul, deputy RTO of Kalyan, told PTI that the action against the van could include a penalty or compounding fees depending on the outcome of the document verification. 

He stated that a flying squad from the RTO will visit the school where the injured students are enrolled. -- PTI

