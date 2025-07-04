HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NIA arrests key absconding accused in murder of Karnataka BJP leader

Fri, 04 July 2025
18:12
Praveen Nettaru/ANI Photo
The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a key accused, who had been absconding for the last two years, in connection with its probe into the brutal murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, officials said. 

The accused, Abdul Rahaman, was taken into custody by the NIA team at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on his arrival from Qatar, they said. 

A total of four accused, including Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by the NIA in the case in April this year, taking the total chargesheeted in the case to 28. 

The NIA had also declared rewards for information relating to six absconders. 

Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs four lakh for this arrest. Investigations revealed that Rahaman, on directions of PFI leadership, voluntarily harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case, the agency said in a statement, adding that he fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested. 

Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons by PFI cadres/members on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, the statement said. 

The killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society, the NIA said. 

The NIA, which re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconders. -- PTI

