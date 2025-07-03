HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Disha Salian case: Raut demands apology from CM, BJP

Thu, 03 July 2025
Share:
13:05
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded a public apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders, and Eknath Shinde after a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian. 

Speaking to mediapersions, Raut said, "Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray..." The SIT submitted its report to the Bombay High Court, stating that no evidence of murder or conspiracy was found in the case. NCP (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar also lambasted the BJP for attempting to associated Aaditya THackeray with the death of Salian. 

"Aaditya Thackeray had no relation to this incident. The BJP and its allies attempted to take political advantage by associating Disha Salian's name with Aaditya Thackeray... For political gain, these leaders tried to use the name of a person who is no more," NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar told ANI.

Earlier in April, late celebrity manager Disha Salian's father Satish Salian had filed a writ petition against Shiv Sena (UBT leader) Aaditya Thackeray and others over their alleged involvement in the death of his daughter. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Disha Salian death: SIT findings match earlier probe but...
LIVE! Disha Salian death: SIT findings match earlier probe but...

Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police
Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police

Mumbai police submit to the Bombay High Court that Disha Salian committed suicide, refuting claims of foul play by her father, who alleges gangrape and murder and seeks a CBI probe.

After Sindoor India Ramps Up Nuclear Security
After Sindoor India Ramps Up Nuclear Security

'Attacks on nuclear sites pose significant threats.'

T'gana plant blast: 9 still missing; cause yet to be known
T'gana plant blast: 9 still missing; cause yet to be known

Nine people remain missing following the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram, Telangana, which claimed 38 lives. An expert committee is investigating the cause of the blast.

The Importance Of Being The Dalai Lama
The Importance Of Being The Dalai Lama

One can only sincerely wish the Dalai Lama a very long life at the service of world peace.His presence is much required today on the planet, notes Claude Arpi, who has known His Holiness for more than half a century.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD