Disha Salian case: Raut demands apology from CM, BJP

Speaking to mediapersions, Raut said, "Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray..." The SIT submitted its report to the Bombay High Court, stating that no evidence of murder or conspiracy was found in the case. NCP (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar also lambasted the BJP for attempting to associated Aaditya THackeray with the death of Salian.





"Aaditya Thackeray had no relation to this incident. The BJP and its allies attempted to take political advantage by associating Disha Salian's name with Aaditya Thackeray... For political gain, these leaders tried to use the name of a person who is no more," NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar told ANI.





Earlier in April, late celebrity manager Disha Salian's father Satish Salian had filed a writ petition against Shiv Sena (UBT leader) Aaditya Thackeray and others over their alleged involvement in the death of his daughter. -- ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded a public apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders, and Eknath Shinde after a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian.