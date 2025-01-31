Elitist! BJP slams Sonia for calling Prez 'poor thing'





The ruling party at the Centre said that the remarks showed the "elitist, anti-poor and anti-tribal nature of the Congress."





"I and every BJP Karyakarta strongly condemns the usage of the phrase "poor thing" by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words shows the elitist, anti-poor and anti-tribal nature of the Congress Party," JP Nadda, BJP President said in a post on X.





"I demand that the Congress Party unconditionally apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India," he added. While reacting to President Murmu's address to the joint session of the Parliament, Sonia Gandhi told reporters, "The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi told reporters." BJP MP Sambit Patra said that President Murmu is neither tied nor bowed down and called Sonia Gandhi's remarks inappropriate.





"Sonia Gandhi's comments were totally inappropriate. She said that during her speech the president was very tired. She called her a poor thing. We want to tell it clearly that the honourable President is not a poor thing. India is a republic and the world's largest Democracy. The first citizen of this Democracy is a woman who comes from a tribal community. That woman from the tribal community cannot be a poor thing. She is empowered and strong. She has been at the helm of many important positions," he said.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also called for an aplogy from the Congress.

