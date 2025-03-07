HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SpaceX Starship explodes in space, debris grounds flights

Fri, 07 March 2025
SpaceX's massive Starship spacecraft exploded in space on Thursday minutes after lifting off from Texas, causing the FAA to halt air traffic in parts of Florida, in the second straight failure this year for Elon Musk's Mars rocket programme, Reuters reported.

Several videos on social media showed fiery debris streaking through the dusk skies near south Florida and the Bahamas after Starship broke up in space shortly after it began to spin uncontrollably with its engines cut off, a SpaceX live stream of the mission showed.

The failure of the eighth Starship test comes just over a month after the seventh also ended in an explosive failure.

The back-to-back mishaps occurred in early mission phases that SpaceX has easily surpassed previously, a setback for a program Musk has sought to speed up this year.

The 403-foot (123-meter) rocket system is central to Musk's plan to send humans to Mars as soon as the turn of the decade.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly issued ground stops at the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Orlando airports because of 'space launch debris'.

It said it had opened a mishap investigation into the incident.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: A formation is seen from SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft's launch atop its Super Heavy booster on its eighth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, US, on March 6, 2025. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

