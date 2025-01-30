RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Hamas frees woman, hands 7 hostages to Red Cross

January 30, 2025  17:32
An IDF official receives Agam (right) after Hamas releases her/Image courtesy IDF on X
As many as 482 days since being held in captivity by Hamas after the horrific October 7 attack, Israeli hostage Agam Berger, 20, was freed in Gaza early Thursday (local time) as part of the latest prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.  

Agam Berger reunited with her family at an IDF facility inside Israel after being freed from captivity, Times of Israel reported.  

Two additional Israeli captives,--Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, the oldest known hostage still in captivity-- along with five Thai nationals, are also set to be released later on Thursday.  

Berger is being airlifted by an Israeli Air Force helicopter with her family to Rabin Medical Center in central Israel. 

She will meet the rest of her family members there and receive medical care, following an initial checkup at an army facility near the Gaza border.  

The Israel Defence Forces shared a video on X on Agam release and wrote, "The moment Agam was reunited with the IDF after 482 days of being surrounded by terrorists."  

In another post, it wrote, "This is what home feels like."  

According to the latest update, seven hostages, including two Israelis and five foreign nationals, have been transferred to the Red Cross and are on their way to being transferred to the Israeli forces.  

"According to information communicated by the Red Cross, seven hostages, including two Israelis and five foreign nationals, were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza," the IDF stated in a post on X. -- ANI 
