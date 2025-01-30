RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cop suspended for mixing ash in food at Maha Kumbh

January 30, 2025  23:53
File image
A police officer was suspended on Thursday after a video went viral showing him allegedly mixing ash into the food served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj. 

Action was taken against the station house officer of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, after the video surfaced on social media, said DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat. 

In the footage, a police officer is seen adding ash to the food being prepared over a stove. 

A user posted the video on social media platform X tagging the DCP Ganga Nagar's account and demanding strict action against the officer for this "shameful act." 

In response, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied: "Taking cognizance of the matter, the deputy commissioner of police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. 
Departmental proceedings are underway." -- PTI
