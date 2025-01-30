RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BSE Sensex top gainers today

January 30, 2025  19:19
Extending the winning run to the third day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Thursday on buying in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank. 

The 30-share Sensex advanced 226.85 points or 0.30 percent to settle at 76,759.81 in a volatile trade amid the monthly expire day. 

During the day, it surged 429.92 points or 0.56 percent to 76,962.88. 

The NSE Nifty went up by 86.40 points or 0.37 percent to 23,249.50. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.
