RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Dear Kangana: KJo is launching Saif's son

January 29, 2025  13:06
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, to Bollywood. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Johar shared his excitement and fond memories of his bond with Ibrahim's parents, reminiscing about his long-standing connection with the family. 

Reflecting on his relationship with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Karan recalled his early encounters with both of them.

"I met Amrita or Dingy, as the loved ones call her, when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for my father, Yash Johar, called Duniya in 1984, and I remember the energy and grace she had. But what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her after our first meeting," Karan shared.

He also fondly remembered meeting Saif for the first time, noting how Saif's charm and suave demeanour reminded him of Ibrahim's personality. Karan Johar expressed his deep admiration for the Khan family, emphasizing their contribution to cinema and the entertainment industry. "Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion," he said, revealing his excitement about Ibrahim stepping into the limelight.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi
Kumbh: Modi condoles deaths; some seriously injured: Yogi

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping...

LIVE! Dear Kangana: KJo has announced film with Saif's son
LIVE! Dear Kangana: KJo has announced film with Saif's son

Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent
Waqf panel adopts draft report, Oppn to submit dissent

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.

LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'
LAC row: 'You still have 50,000 troops facing each other'

Foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan has said that the recent disengagement of troops with China in eastern Ladakh has given a small opening to India, but the "big issues" remain. He also stressed the importance of strengthening India's...

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?

The BJP may win more seats in the February 5 assembly election, but not enough to trump AAP, notes Ramesh Menon.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances