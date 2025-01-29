Be patient: Ramdev tells devotees amid Kumbh stampede





"When in crowds like this, it is our duty to ensure our and everyone else's safety. If everyone is careful, everything will go on smoothly. All devotees who are here need to be patient. The first characteristic of dharma is patience.





"Even though everyone wants to visit Sangam, it is not practically possible so wherever you are, you can go to your nearest ghat since the flow of water from Sangam will definitely reach every ghat in Prayagraj."





At least 30 devotees are believed to be injured in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh amid a surge in crowd about a kilometre away from the 'Sangam', barricades broke leading some women to faint and suffocate.





Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says, "This is the Amrit kal of Sanatan... All those who are here during the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya, should stay 'maun' and meditate and pray and indulge in bhajan. They should hold gratitude in their hearts.