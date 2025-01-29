RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Air India to resume Delhi-Tel Aviv flights from March 2

January 29, 2025  18:15
image
Air India will resume direct flights to Tel Aviv from March 2, after suspending the services in August last year amid tensions in the Middle East. 

Five weekly flights will be operated from the national capital to Tel Aviv in Israel, the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft having 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class on the route.

The non-stop flights will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays. 

Thursdays and Sundays. The decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals, the release said.

In August 2024, the airline had suspended the direct flights in view of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday, Israel's tourism minister Haim Katz said he was pushing for direct flight from Mumbai to Tel Aviv by Air India and Israeli airline EI AI. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana to file case against Kejriwal over Yamuna claim
LIVE! Haryana to file case against Kejriwal over Yamuna claim

Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'

A stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday morning resulted in several deaths and injuries as devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Eyewitness accounts describe a sudden surge of pilgrims,...

Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes
Kumbh: Amrit snan, deferred due to stampede, resumes

The Amrit snan was originally scheduled in the early hours of the day but was postponed following the stampede.

Hindu marriage sacrosanct, can't dissolve in a year: HC
Hindu marriage sacrosanct, can't dissolve in a year: HC

The Allahabad high court has observed that marriage between two Hindus is sacrosanct and it cannot be dissolved within one year of marriage unless there is exceptional hardship or exceptional depravity as provided under the Hindu...

SC seeks data of cases against men giving triple talaq
SC seeks data of cases against men giving triple talaq

Instant 'triple talaq', also known as 'talaq-e-biddat', is an instant divorce whereby a Muslim man can legally divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' three times in one go.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances