150 seized vehicles gutted in Bengaluru police pound





However, no causalities were reported.





The vehicles at Srirampura station were parked in a two-acre vacant land, they said. Bengaluru city police used to park all the vehicles seized in criminal cases here, said an officer to PTI.





According to him, over 10,000 vehicles have been parked in the facility in the last 10 years.





The fire, which broke out at around 11am in one area of the parking lot, soon spread to the other side of the parking lot, consuming about 150 vehicles.





"We are not sure what exactly caused the fire, but it could be because of the heat and all the inflammable materials like batteries lying around. It is likely that the fire was triggered by patches of dried grass that covers the ground," the police officer said.





He added that the security guard saw the billowing smoke and alerted the police and firemen.





The police estimate that about 130 two-wheelers, 10 autorickshaws and 10 cars were destroyed in the fire.





Sources said it took firemen nearly two hours to douse the fire.





Incidentally, way back in 1981, a circus that was established in the same ground was burnt to the ground, killing nearly 92 and injuring 300 people.

Nearly 150 seized vehicles parked in an open area in Srirampura here were gutted in a fire accident on Wednesday, the police said.