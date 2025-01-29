RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

150 seized vehicles gutted in Bengaluru police pound

January 29, 2025  18:36
Representational image
Representational image
Nearly 150 seized vehicles parked in an open area in Srirampura here were gutted in a fire accident on Wednesday, the police said.

However, no causalities were reported.

The vehicles at Srirampura station were parked in a two-acre vacant land, they said. Bengaluru city police used to park all the vehicles seized in criminal cases here, said an officer to PTI.

According to him, over 10,000 vehicles have been parked in the facility in the last 10 years.

The fire, which broke out at around 11am in one area of the parking lot, soon spread to the other side of the parking lot, consuming about 150 vehicles.

"We are not sure what exactly caused the fire, but it could be because of the heat and all the inflammable materials like batteries lying around. It is likely that the fire was triggered by patches of dried grass that covers the ground," the police officer said.

He added that the security guard saw the billowing smoke and alerted the police and firemen.

The police estimate that about 130 two-wheelers, 10 autorickshaws and 10 cars were destroyed in the fire.

Sources said it took firemen nearly two hours to douse the fire.   

Incidentally, way back in 1981, a circus that was established in the same ground was burnt to the ground, killing nearly 92 and injuring 300 people. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 30 dead, 60 injured in Kumbh stampede: UP DIG
LIVE! 30 dead, 60 injured in Kumbh stampede: UP DIG

Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'

A stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday morning resulted in several deaths and injuries as devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Eyewitness accounts describe a sudden surge of pilgrims,...

Beed sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde offers to resign
Beed sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde offers to resign

Amid opposition call for his resignation over the Beed sarpanch murder case, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday said he is ready to quit if asked by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Pak girl killed by father, uncle for making TikTok videos
Pak girl killed by father, uncle for making TikTok videos

A 15-year-old girl born and raised in the US was killed by her father and uncle in Pakistan's Balochistan province for making TikTok videos. The police have arrested both accused, who confessed to the "honour killing." The family had...

India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games
India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games

The IOA president maintained the conference will serve as a platform where global expertise meets Indian innovation through discussion on urban transformation, technological advancements, sustainability and inclusive governance.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances