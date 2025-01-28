No increase in GBS cases in WB since December





The statement reads, "Guillain-Baree Syndrome is not a new or rare kind of disease. Sporadic cases continue to occur in our country and state. It is one of the diseases causing Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) which is monitored in children below the age of 15 years as a part of Polio Surveillance. Got the information from NPSP (WHO) that there has been no increase of AFP or GB Syndrome in West Bengal since the end of December till date." Meanwhile, the total number of GBS cases recorded in Maharashtra's Pune is 111, as of January 27.





On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said that 17 patients diagnosed with GB syndrome have been put on ventilators.

Amid the prevailing cases of Guillain-Baree Syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra's Pune, the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department issued an official statement stating that there has been no increase in GBS cases in West Bengal since the end of December till date.