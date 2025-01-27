RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump administration suspends all foreign aid

January 27, 2025  08:14
The United States has announced the suspension of all foreign aid and ordered the review of American financial assistance to other countries, to ensure they are efficient and consistent with its foreign policy under the America First agenda.

The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in this regard.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce Sunday said, "President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative."

She said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has paused all US foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) for review. 

"He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programmes to ensure they are efficient and consistent with US foreign policy under the America First agenda," Bruce said.

She added that the secretary is proud to protect America's investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how to spend foreign assistance dollars overseas.

"The mandate from the American people was clear -- we must refocus on American national interests. The Department and USAID take their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously," State Department spokesperson said.

The implementation of Trump's Executive Order in this egard and the secretary's direction furthers that mission, she added. -- PTI
