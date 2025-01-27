PM see this! Astronaut sends image of Kumbh Mela

PM see this! Astronaut sends image of Kumbh MelaJanuary 27, 2025 11:40
US astronomer Don Pettit shares this image on X and it is awe-inspiring. He writes, "2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit.
"There are literally millions of people in this photo, for an event that has not happened in 144 years. Taken from the ISS for the first time in history. Remarkable.
"Prime Minister
@narendramodi
needs to see this!"
Pettit is currently on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Expedition 72. He launched to the ISS on September 11, 2024 aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft. Pettit flew to space on Soyuz MS-26 commanded by Aleksey Ovchinin and with Ivan Vagner. The trio joined the crew of Expedition 71 and 72 for an approximately six month mission to the ISS. There, Pettit conducted NASA experiments and continued his astrophotography to viral acclaim.