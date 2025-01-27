RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha Kumbh: Shah takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

January 27, 2025  13:49
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Flanked by some top seers, Shah took the dip around 1 pm. 
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a dip separately amid loud chants of mantras.
 
The home minister earlier held an interaction with Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers onboard a cottage on a floating jetty.
 
Shah's visit was marked by unprecedented security cover in the Mela area and in Prayagraj. 

While the Mela area was made strictly a no-vehicle zone, Prayagraj city had several route diversions in place, impacting locals and visiting pilgrims. -- PTI
