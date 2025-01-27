RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Amit Shah is pride of sanatan dharma: Ramdev

January 27, 2025  15:10
image
Baba Ramdev is at the Maha Kumbh: "Amit Shahji is the pride of Sanatan Dharma. Mahakumbh is the biggest festival of Sanatan Dharma. This is the 'Gaurav-kaal' of Sanatan yug."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his family, in the presence of several saints and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, performed 'aarti' at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah and family, fed migratory birds in Sangam. Shah earlier also took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.
