Ola, Uber charging more for Apple users?

January 25, 2025  09:23
Ride-hailing firm Ola on Friday clarified that it follows a "homogenous pricing structure" and does not differentiate pricing based on users' mobile operating systems for identical rides.
   
In a statement, an Ola consumer spokesperson said the company has communicated this to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which had earlier issued a notice to the company.
 
"We have a homogenous pricing structure for all our customers and we do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user's cellphone for identical rides," the spokesperson said.
 
The company added that it will work with the CCPA to clear any misunderstandings.
 
Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier termed such practices a "prima facie unfair trade practice" and a "blatant disregard" for consumer rights. He directed the CCPA to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.
 
Uber, which was also served a notice, responded similarly on Thursday.
 
An Uber spokesperson said, "We do not set prices based on a rider's phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Central Consumer Protection Authority to clear up any misunderstanding."
 
The CCPA had issued notices to both Ola and Uber concerning allegations of differential pricing based on users' mobile operating systems. -- PTI 
