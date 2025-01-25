RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Constitution has become living document: Prez Murmu

January 25, 2025  19:23
"Our Constitution has become a living document because civic virtues have been part of our moral compass for millennia," said President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. 

Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity have always been part of our civilisational heritage, she said. 

"Constitution provides ultimate foundation of our collective identity as Indians, it binds us together as family,' said the President.   

She further said that among the oldest civilisations, India was once known as source of knowledge and wisdom. 

"The bold and far-sighted economic reforms will sustain this trend in the years to come," said President Murmu.   

The government has redefined notion of welfare, making basic necessities a matter of entitlement, said the President. 

More details soon. -- PTI
