RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Avoid fake narratives, disruptive campaign: EC

January 25, 2025  18:16
image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday requested political parties to avoid "disruptive campaigning" and "fake narratives", saying it might cause disillusionment among youngsters regarding the electoral process.

He was addressing the 15th National Voters' Day event here in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and representatives of political parties.

At the same time, CEC Kumar assured political parties that the Election Commission would respond in writing to concerns flagged by them on the electoral process and the suggestions made by them to improve the system.

His remarks came on a day the opposition Congress hit out at the EC, saying its "self-congratulation" on the occasion would not obscure the fact that the poll panel's functioning had made a "mockery" of the Constitution and insulted the voters.

Kumar also flagged the "dangerous trend" all over the world of misinformation and fake narratives, calling them the single-biggest threat to democratic processes worldwide.

"I would also urge them to avoid disruptive campaigning so that our youth do not get disillusioned and move away from the electoral process," Kumar said.

"We assure them, with all respect and humility, that whenever they ask any question or give any suggestion to improve the electoral process, we will look into it with all sincerity, make improvements and also give them a written response. But we must avoid fake narratives, I would like to add," he added.

National Voters' Day is being celebrated for the last 15 years to mark the inception of the EC on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I: India win toss, to bowl in Chennai
2nd T20I: India win toss, to bowl in Chennai

More than one person involved in Saif stabbing case?
More than one person involved in Saif stabbing case?

The police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking the arrested accused's custody in the remand application, the official said without elaborating further on the matter.

LIVE! Avoid fake narratives, disruptive campaign: EC
LIVE! Avoid fake narratives, disruptive campaign: EC

Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack
Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack

The Medal for Gallantry recipients also included Humayun Bhat, a deputy superintendent of police who was one of four officers to lay down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir's Kokernag in September 2023.

R-Day Parade: India to celebrate 75 yrs of Constitution
R-Day Parade: India to celebrate 75 yrs of Constitution

India will showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26 to mark the 76th Republic Day. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the event, which will also...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances