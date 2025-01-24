Protests after woman killed in tiger attack in Kerala's Wayanad





The victim, Radha, who belonged to a scheduled caste, was mauled by the tiger while she was out plucking coffee at the estate in the morning.





The incident occurred a day after Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran claimed in the state assembly that human-animal conflicts were declining in the state and the government was taking effective action.





Following the incident, locals protested by not allowing the woman's body to be taken for postmortem till the authorities ensured that the people of the area were protected and the tiger was killed or captured.





The locals staged a protest in front of O R Kelu, the Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, when he visited the area.





Later, the minister told reporters here that an order to kill or capture the tiger was issued as demanded by the people of the area.





Besides that, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were being deployed in the area to ensure the safety of the people who go to work early in the morning. -- PTI

