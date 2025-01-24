RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mumbai Police records Saif Ali Khan's statement

January 24, 2025  09:22
Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan in the case related to his stabbing at his Bandra residence by a Bangladeshi national last week, officials said on Friday.

According to Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint CP of Law and Order, the actor's statement was recorded at his residence 'Satguru Sharan' on Thursday.

"Earlier, Kareena Kapoor's statement was also recorded by Bandra Police," Chaudhary added.

Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts.

He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.   -- ANI
