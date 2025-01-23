Wayanad rehabilitation: No assistance from the Centre yet, says CM





Vijayan said that the state had initially demanded a sum of Rs 2,221 crore for the landslide rehabilitation from the Centre, but as per the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, more is expected.





"As the Union Government declared Wayanad landslide as a 'disaster of severe nature' MPs from across the country can contribute up to a sum of Rs 1 crore and I have already written to all MPs in the country seeking help," he added.





The CM was replying to a query raised by UDF MLA Kurukkoli Moideen during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly, on the amount received for the Wayanad package. -- PTI

