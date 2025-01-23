RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Wayanad rehabilitation: No assistance from the Centre yet, says CM

January 23, 2025  11:46
The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that while no assistance has come from the Centre till date for rehabilitation of survivors of Wayanad landslide, Rs 712.98 received in the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund will be used for helping the survivors. 

Vijayan said that the state had initially demanded a sum of Rs 2,221 crore for the landslide rehabilitation from the Centre, but as per the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, more is expected. 

"As the Union Government declared Wayanad landslide as a 'disaster of severe nature' MPs from across the country can contribute up to a sum of Rs 1 crore and I have already written to all MPs in the country seeking help," he added.

The CM was replying to a query raised by UDF MLA Kurukkoli Moideen during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly, on the amount received for the Wayanad package. -- PTI
