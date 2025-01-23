Mystery illness: Rajouri village declared containment zone





Principal GMC Rajouri. Amarjeet Singh Bhatia assured government efforts to stop the rising death toll, citing no evidence of viral infection as healthcare workers remain unaffected after 1.5 months.





"The steps that we are taking which include containment, people being shifted to medical college, this shows that our govt, administration, MLA are sincerely putting efforts to stop the Death toll from rising further...there is no proof to say that this a virus as health care workers are staying there for 1.5 months but no one has fallen ill...evidence suggests that we don't have to be scared but since we are fighting an invisible enemy, we need to take all the steps...this is not a quarantine, we are just shifting patients to a different place..," he said.





The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched an investigation into the unexplained deaths, with the assistance of health institutions across the country. The Rapid Response Teams have been deployed and also water sources have been tested. -- ANI

In view of the 'unidentified illness' in Rajouri's Badhal village, the village has been declared a containment zone, and the affected families' homes sealed; a few patients brought to Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri on Thursday.