9,73,00,000 cr people visited Kumbh Mela in 11 days

January 23, 2025  12:59
In just 11 days of the Mahakumbh, more than 97.3 million devotees, Kalpavasis and revered seers have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

With this unprecedented turnout of devotees, the total number of participants expected to touch the 100 million mark by the end of today the 11th day of the festival.

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday as of now over 16.98 lakhs people took dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that more than 45 crore people will attend the Maha Kumbh this time, according to an official statement. 
-- ANI 
