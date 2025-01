Yogi, Cabinet take dip in the Ganga at Kumbh Mela

A special cabinet meeting of Uttar Pradesh government, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced on Wednesday at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prashad Maurya has informed that important decisions will be taken in the meeting.





Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.