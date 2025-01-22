RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


What are the pictures on Trump's Oval Office desk?

January 22, 2025  10:49
Reuters/Carlos Barria
Reuters/Carlos Barria
US President Donald Trump's family photos are displayed on the day he signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants, in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington. On the desk are pictures of his parents, his son and his wife.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday (January 20) issuing a barrage of executive orders and repealing multiple directives by the previous administration.

He signed as many as 80 executive orders by 9 pm local time, declaring a national emergency at the US border with Mexico, withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organisation (WHO), and ending birthright citizenship.
