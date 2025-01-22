UP govt to hold Cabinet meet at Kumbh Mela!





"The cabinet meeting will be held at noon, after that all the cabinet ministers along with the CM with take a bath here. We have inspected the preparations. We are trying to provide better facilities to everyone here," Prashant Kumar said. UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari reaffirmed that BJP government will take UP's development to a new level.





"There is a cabinet meeting in Prayagraj today. We will take Uttar Pradesh's development to a new level. Our Yogi government is working on development of UP, UP's Youth, empowering of UP's women and many other points. I believe that under the leadership of Chief Minister we will make Uttar Pradesh a 'Uttam Pradesh'," Ansari said. UP Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh said that this is a moment of pride and expressed enthusiasm about being at MahaKumbh. -- ANI

