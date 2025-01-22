RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP govt to hold Cabinet meet at Kumbh Mela!

January 22, 2025  11:14
image
Uttar Pradesh government will hold a special cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj today. UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar informed that the meeting will be held at noon, afterwards CM Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers will take a bath at Maha Kumb. 

"The cabinet meeting will be held at noon, after that all the cabinet ministers along with the CM with take a bath here. We have inspected the preparations. We are trying to provide better facilities to everyone here," Prashant Kumar said. UP Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari reaffirmed that BJP government will take UP's development to a new level. 

"There is a cabinet meeting in Prayagraj today. We will take Uttar Pradesh's development to a new level. Our Yogi government is working on development of UP, UP's Youth, empowering of UP's women and many other points. I believe that under the leadership of Chief Minister we will make Uttar Pradesh a 'Uttam Pradesh'," Ansari said. UP Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh said that this is a moment of pride and expressed enthusiasm about being at MahaKumbh. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP govt to hold Cabinet meet at Kumbh Mela!
LIVE! UP govt to hold Cabinet meet at Kumbh Mela!

Exclusive! RG Kar Victim's Parents Speak
Exclusive! RG Kar Victim's Parents Speak

'Sanjay Roy is not alone.''If he's kept alive, maybe we will know what happened.''Why was he in the chest medicine department that night when he never went there earlier?''Nobody will parade in front of a CCTV camera and then go and...

India set to take back 18,000 illegal migrants from US
India set to take back 18,000 illegal migrants from US

During his inauguration on Monday, President Trump declared a national emergency at the US southern border.

How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan gained entry into the actor's building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said. The Mumbai police...

'Attack On Saif Is A Wake-Up Call'
'Attack On Saif Is A Wake-Up Call'

'The incident has underlined that you can't leave anything to chance or take anything for granted.''You have to ensure that your family is taken care of 24x7.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances