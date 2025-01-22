Parvesh Verma sends Rs 100 cr defamation notices to Kejriwal, Mann

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said he will file Rs 100 crore defamation suits against Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for levelling 'false allegations' against him.



Verma issued legal notices to both AAP leaders later in the evening and demanded an unconditional apology within 48 hours.



The notice charged Kejriwal and Mann for allegedly defaming Verma with 'false misleading statements baseless tweets/re-tweets dated 21.1.2025 with distortion/misquoting to defame/blame and conspire'.



'...By serving you this legal notice, I hereby call upon you to pay the damages of Rupees one hundred crores (fifty crores each) to my client as well as tender an unconditional written apology, within Forty eight (48) hours from the receipt of this notice, failing which my client would be constrained to initiate legal proceedings against you the notices before the competent court of law and Police, at your risk, cost and consequences,' the notice read. -- PTI

