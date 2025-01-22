RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Navi Mumbai civic body collects 82 tons waste after Coldplay event

January 22, 2025  23:51
A total of 82 tons of waste was collected by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation after the three-day Coldplay concert, the civic body said on Wednesday.   

According to the civic body, the generation of waste didn't impact the cleanliness of Navi Mumbai despite lakhs of people attending the event over three days.   

A total of 82 tons and 150 kg of waste was collected over four days from the stadium in Nerul, where the concert was held, and surrounding areas, a release stated.   

In addition, over 20 tons of waste collected from within the stadium was transported to NMMC's scientific waste management facility.   

The NMMC deployed a team of over 100 sanitation workers who worked from 10:30 PM to 3 AM to clean the event venue and nearby roads. 

Local community members were also engaged in waste segregation within the stadium during the event.   

The NMMC's waste segregation and disposal at designated scientific waste management facilities not only maintained the city's cleanliness but also promoted environmental awareness among citizens and visitors, the release stated. -- PTI
