Former US NSA: US should welcome additional immigrants





Speaking to ANI, the former NSA addressed the complexity of US immigration policy, noting that while the issue of illegal immigration in the US was urgent, the legal immigration system remains "hopelessly gridlocked."





"There's no doubt when we consider the problem of illegal immigration that the problem is severe and needs to be fixed. And Trump's position on that is very popular. What people don't talk about enough is the legal immigration system, which is hopelessly gridlocked. It's very politically difficult to change," he said.





"My own view is that we should welcome additional immigrants. It's a source of strength for the United States. The visa program is a way to bring people in. They may decide to return to their home country. They may decide to apply for citizenship in the United States," Bolton added. -- ANI

