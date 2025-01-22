RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Former US NSA: US should welcome additional immigrants

January 22, 2025  09:36
image
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton called for reforms in the US immigration system, particularly on the matter of the H-1B visa programme, expressing support for increasing legal immigration and recognising its value as a strength for the country. 

Speaking to ANI, the former NSA addressed the complexity of US immigration policy, noting that while the issue of illegal immigration in the US was urgent, the legal immigration system remains "hopelessly gridlocked." 

"There's no doubt when we consider the problem of illegal immigration that the problem is severe and needs to be fixed. And Trump's position on that is very popular. What people don't talk about enough is the legal immigration system, which is hopelessly gridlocked. It's very politically difficult to change," he said. 

"My own view is that we should welcome additional immigrants. It's a source of strength for the United States. The visa program is a way to bring people in. They may decide to return to their home country. They may decide to apply for citizenship in the United States," Bolton added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10 dead, 15 injured in truck accident in Karnataka
LIVE! 10 dead, 15 injured in truck accident in Karnataka

How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?
How did Saif Ali Khan's attacker enter building?

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan gained entry into the actor's building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said. The Mumbai police...

Trump calls Putin 'smart', but warns him of...
Trump calls Putin 'smart', but warns him of...

Former US President Donald Trump said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin anytime, but warned of potential sanctions if Russia doesn't engage in negotiations on Ukraine. Trump criticized current President Joe Biden's...

'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'
'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'

'...he keeps his campaign promises, does what he said he will do which led to his huge victory.'

Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals
Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals

These transfers can be seen as part of a continuing process on General Asim Munir's part to keep his senior generals happy, notes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances