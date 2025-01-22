Exclusive! RG Kar victim's parents speak

If he's kept alive, maybe we will know what happened.

Why was he in the chest medicine department that night when he never went there earlier?

Nobody will parade in front of a CCTV camera and then go and murder someone.

There are several people who are involved in this heinous crime. They have to be identified and punished."





The parents of the doctor raped and killed at the RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata, speak to Swarupa Dutt/Rediff.com.





"Sanjay Roy is not alone.