RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Exclusive! RG Kar victim's parents speak

January 22, 2025  14:14
image
"Sanjay Roy is not alone.
If he's kept alive, maybe we will know what happened.
Why was he in the chest medicine department that night when he never went there earlier?
Nobody will parade in front of a CCTV camera and then go and murder someone.
There are several people who are involved in this heinous crime. They have to be identified and punished."

The parents of the doctor raped and killed at the RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata, speak to Swarupa Dutt/Rediff.com

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guess how many phones are lost on Delhi metro?
LIVE! Guess how many phones are lost on Delhi metro?

How a selfie with wife proved fatal for top Maoist
How a selfie with wife proved fatal for top Maoist

Chalapathi, a top leader of the CPI(Maoist) and a key figure in the 2008 Nayagarh armoury attack in Odisha, was killed in a gunfight with security forces at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. He was one of 14 Maoists killed in the...

Cops at Saif's house, Ronit Roy to provide security
Cops at Saif's house, Ronit Roy to provide security

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police reached the actor's home to record his statement on the matter.Meanwhile, actor Ronit Roy, known for his roles in TV shows and films, was seen with Saif as he returned home on Tuesday.

Pak YouTubers known for India-related content tortured
Pak YouTubers known for India-related content tortured

Popular Pakistani YouTubers Sohaib Chaudhry and Sana Amjad resurfaced on Tuesday after a mysterious 21-day disappearance, sparking rumours of abduction or even death.

Dalit groom rides horse, with 200 policemen in 'baraat'
Dalit groom rides horse, with 200 policemen in 'baraat'

A Dalit groom's wedding procession was held under heavy police protection in Rajasthan's Ajmer district after the bride's family expressed concerns about potential opposition from upper castes. Around 200 police personnel ensured the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances