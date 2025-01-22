RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

January 22, 2025  20:31
image
Recovering its past losses, Infosys surged 3.16 per cent to emerge as the biggest gainer among Sensex scrips.

Tata Consultancy Services jumped 2.97 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 2.28 per cent. Sun Pharmaceutical, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser among Sensex shares, dropping by 2.24 per cent.

PowerGrid, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were the major laggards.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st T20I Updates: Varun dismisses Buttler for 68
1st T20I Updates: Varun dismisses Buttler for 68

LIVE! Mysterious illness in J-K: 4 more hospitalised
LIVE! Mysterious illness in J-K: 4 more hospitalised

Why Shami was not included in Playing XI for 1st T20I
Why Shami was not included in Playing XI for 1st T20I

'A good headache (playing XI selection), we want to stick to our strengths.'

10 run over by train in Jalgaon after fire rumour
10 run over by train in Jalgaon after fire rumour

At least 10 train passengers were killed after stepping down due to a rumour of fire and being run over by another train passing on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Shehzad's fingerprints found at Saif's residence
Shehzad's fingerprints found at Saif's residence

The Mumbai Police have found several fingerprints of the accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case at the actor's Bandra residence.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances