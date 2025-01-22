BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

Recovering its past losses, Infosys surged 3.16 per cent to emerge as the biggest gainer among Sensex scrips.





Tata Consultancy Services jumped 2.97 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 2.28 per cent. Sun Pharmaceutical, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.





Tata Motors was the biggest loser among Sensex shares, dropping by 2.24 per cent.





PowerGrid, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were the major laggards. -- PTI