Army hospital performs India's 'first-ever' LVAD implantation

January 22, 2025  23:12
File image
File image
A top Army hospital in Delhi has performed India's "first-ever" left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implantation using a cutting-edge device at a government institution, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. 

The LVAD, often regarded as a 'mechanical heart', serves as a life-saving bridge for patients with end-stage heart failure, officials said. 

The procedure was successfully performed at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) at Delhi Cantonment on a 49-year-old woman, wife of an armed forces' veteran who had been waiting for a heart transplant for over two years, the ministry said in a statement. 

The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) has performed "India's first-ever Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation using the HeartMate 3 device in a government institution. This marks a historic first for the Armed Forces Medical Services too," it said. 

The HeartMate 3 LVAD is a cutting-edge device that uses advanced technology to improve heart function. 

"It offers hope to patients with severe cardiac conditions. Currently, the patient is recovering steadily under medical supervision, showcasing the success of high-quality team work," the statement said. 

This achievement reflects the Army hospital's relentless pursuit of excellence in medical care. This milestone reaffirms the position of Army Hospital (R&R) as a leader in providing advanced medical care, it added. -- PTI
