RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

A 1000 km cycle ride to Kumbh to campaign for plastic-free Ganga

January 22, 2025  08:48
image
A 10-member team of retired military officers on Tuesday left for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on bicycles as part of an awareness campaign on plastic-free Ganga.
   
Under the Atulya Ganga Abhiyan, the Army veterans will cover 1,150 km in 11 days by bicycle via Devprayag, Rishikesh, Narora and Kanpur.
 
The team was flagged off from Ujeli in Uttarkashi by Col Anshuman Bhadauria, Principal of Nehru Mountaineering Institute.
 
Vishnu Semwal, coordinator of the campaign, said their campaign will run till January 31.
 
Lieutenant Colonel Hem Lohumi, founder-member of Atulya Ganga Abhiyan, said that retired military officers have been running this campaign for the last several years.
 
They have walked 5,525 km and covered 3,000 km by cycling to raise awareness on clean Ganga, he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I don't want to stop, need...: Trump on H-1B visa
LIVE! I don't want to stop, need...: Trump on H-1B visa

'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'
'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'

'...he keeps his campaign promises, does what he said he will do which led to his huge victory.'

Union minister Manjhi threatens to quit govt
Union minister Manjhi threatens to quit govt

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi threatened to resign from the cabinet, alleging that his Hindustani Awam Morcha was not getting a fair deal in the NDA ahead of the Bihar assembly polls. Manjhi, the lone MP of his party, said he wanted 40...

Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals
Pakistan Army Chief Shuffles Generals

These transfers can be seen as part of a continuing process on General Asim Munir's part to keep his senior generals happy, notes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk at RA&W.

Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck
Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck

The Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances