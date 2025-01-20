RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RG Kar doc's rape-murder convict brought to court

January 20, 2025  11:24
Sanjay Roy
Amid tight security arrangements, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was brought to a court here on Monday for pronouncement of the sentence, police said. 

Flanked by multiple police vehicles, Roy was brought out of jail around 10.15 am. The Sealdah court has been fortified with nearly 500 policemen deployed and the authorities left no stone unturned to prevent any untoward incident, an officer said. Despite the heavy police deployment, many people thronged the court premises and some were seen attempting to climb railings to catch a glimpse of the convict. 

The parents of the deceased doctor, who were on their way to the court, said they trusted the judiciary to deliver justice. "We have faith in the judge," said the victim's father. The deceased doctor's mother, however, expressed disappointment with the CBI investigation, alleging that "other perpetrators involved in the crime had not been brought to justice". "Only one person is not involved in the crime, yet the CBI has failed to apprehend the others. Such criminals have no right to live if we are to prevent future crimes in society," the bereaved mother said. 

The rape-murder of the doctor, which occurred on August 9 last year, had sparked nationwide outrage and prolonged protests. Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested a day after the incident, and the case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death, Roy was convicted by the judge under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 64 (rape) of the BNS entails a punishment of not less than 10 years and can go up to life term. Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim) provides for a punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death. Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life to a person convicted of the crime. 

Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Sealdah will hear Roy's statement at 12:30 pm on Monday before pronouncing the quantum of punishment. -- PTI
