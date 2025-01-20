'Nobody thinks 1 person involved in RG Kar case'





"We wanted the highest punishment (for the convict Sanjay Roy). Being an elected representative, I can't say anything against the court verdict. The public of West Bengal does not believe that only one person is involved in the RG Kar rape-murder case. I think there should be more depth in this, as Sanjay is saying that there were also police and other people involved," the BJP leader said.





Meanwhile, along with life imprisonment, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused. "Rs 50,000 fine, if not submitted, there will be more five-months imprisonment," the court said. During the hearing of the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought "capital punishment" for the accused Sanjay Roy. However, Justice Anirban Das said that the case is "not rarest of rare cases".





"Victim family to be given compensation of Rs 10 lakh for death of victim and Rs seven lakh for rape," Justice Das said. -- ANI

After the Sealdah court pronounced life imprisonment to convict Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict, calling for a deeper investigation. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar refrained from commenting against the court's decision.