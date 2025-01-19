RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

FIR against Rahul Gandhi for 'Indian State' remarks

January 19, 2025  13:40
Leader of the Opposition in LS Rahul Gandhi/File image
Leader of the Opposition in LS Rahul Gandhi/File image
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, has landed in trouble over his recent remarks, where he stated that 'the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself."  

An FIR has been registered against him at the Pan Bazar police station in Guwahati.  

Rahul Gandhi made the statement on January 15, 2025, during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarter at Kotla Road in Delhi. 

The FIR was registered under section 152 and 197(1)d of the BNS for "acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India," a cognizable and non-bailable office.  

The complainant, Monjit Chetia, alleged that Gandhi's statement crossed the limits of permissible free speech and posed a serious threat to public order and national security.  

Chetia claimed that Gandhi's words were an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State, creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments.  

"By declaring that his fight is against the "Indian State itself," the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. 

"This is an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments," Chetia said in his complaints according to the FIR.  

Chetia also suggested that Gandhi's remarks were motivated by frustration over repeated electoral failures. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker
LIVE! Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker

Bangladeshi national attacked Saif, arrested: Police
Bangladeshi national attacked Saif, arrested: Police

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant, and a briefing regarding the case will take place later at the DCP zone IX office at 9 am.

Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker
Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker

A Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), has been arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai police apprehended the accused after a two-day manhunt...

Army deployed in mystery disease-hit areas of J-K
Army deployed in mystery disease-hit areas of J-K

The state health department teams are conducting door-to-door surveillance in Badhal village, and the medical teams present in the district are monitoring the situation closely. The Medical experts have advised residents not to panic.

TikTok shut down in US hours before ban takes effect
TikTok shut down in US hours before ban takes effect

TikTok's app effectively shut down in the US, just hours before a law banning the popular video-sharing platform was set to go into effect. The app was shut down on Saturday, displaying a message that the app "isn't available right now,"...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances