41 trains running behind schedule in Delhi due to thick fog

January 19, 2025  11:26
File image
A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Sunday morning, causing chaos in the city's rail network.  

As many as 41 trains originating from various stations in the national capital are running behind schedule due to the foggy conditions, according to the Indian Railways.  

Some of the trains affected include Kir-Asr Express (15707), Lichchvi Express (14005), Gorkhdham Express (12555), Purushottam Express (12801) and Mahabodhi Express (12397).  

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey.  

India Meteorological Department has predicted the lowest temperature in the national capital for today at 10 degrees Celsius.  

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital was recorded as 'very poor'. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index was logged at 340 at 8 am this morning.  -- ANI
