RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

FDI inflow slowed to $0.5 Billion...

January 18, 2025  13:27
image
Abhijit Lele/Business Standard

The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India -- inflows minus outflows -- dropped to $0.5 billion during April-November 2024 from $8.5 billion in the same period in 2023, reflecting the rise in repatriation and overseas investments by Indian firms.

Gross inward FDI during April-November 2024 increased to $55.6 billion from $47.2 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India's data (January 2025 bulletin).

Repatriation/divestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $39.6 billion during the period of FY25, up from $29.7 billion in AprilNovember 2023, the RBI data showed.

The overseas investments made by Indian firms -- outward FDI -- rose significantly to $15.5 billion in April-November 2024 from $8.9 billion a year ago.

'The State of Economy' report in the RBI's January 2025 bulletin observed that gross FDI inflows remained concentrated in manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy, and retail and communication services sectors, which together accounted for more than 60 per cent of the flows.

Source wise, Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, The Netherlands, and the US account for more than 75 per cent of the flows during the period, it said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy LIVE: Team announcement delayed
Champions Trophy LIVE: Team announcement delayed

LIVE! Attending NCP conclave, but all's not well: Bhujbal
LIVE! Attending NCP conclave, but all's not well: Bhujbal

Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police
Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police

Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has informed police that an intruder who entered their Mumbai home got aggressive during a scuffle but did not touch jewelry kept in the open. The incident occurred early...

Controversial HC judge to skip seminar at Kumbh
Controversial HC judge to skip seminar at Kumbh

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav, who was embroiled in controversy for his speech at a VHP event in December, has opted out of a seminar on the Ram temple movement in the Kumbh Mela area on January 22. Yadav was scheduled...

'Escaped death by 20-25 minutes': Sheikh Hasina
'Escaped death by 20-25 minutes': Sheikh Hasina

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill her and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the moment she was ousted from power.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances